Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091367747
Side view of professional dentist preparing to examine patient's teeth during appointment. Modern stomatology clinic office. Oral medicine industry. Teeth treatment process
b
By brizmaker
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appointmentbrushingcarecariescavitycheckupcliniccuredentaldentistrydiagnosisdiseasedoctorenamelequipmentexaminefacehealthcarehospitalhygieneimplantinspectionjawmedicinemodernmolarmouthneworalorthodontistpatientpractitionerpreventionprocedureprocessprofessionalsicksittingspecialiststainlessstomatologistsurveytooltoothtreatmentuniformvisitwashingwomanwork
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist