Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Side view of a modern comfortable settee, displayed for sale in a showroom of an upholstered furniture store for home furnishing. Interior design and home decoration
pillows on the bed
Living room in ecological style closeup of sofa
Comfort bedroom in modern hotel
Pillows and Cushions on Bed
sofa with pillows on the background of garden
The bedroom was clean. Suitable for sleeping and relaxing at night
Detail of sofa in living room

See more

1217232844

See more

1217232844

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123929688

Item ID: 2123929688

Side view of a modern comfortable settee, displayed for sale in a showroom of an upholstered furniture store for home furnishing. Interior design and home decoration

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5933 × 3948 pixels • 19.8 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Taras Grebinets

Taras Grebinets