Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Side view of caucasian male athlete with bare torso doing abdominal exercises on sports ground. Muscular bodybuilder having active workout on fresh air. Regular training to stay fit.
Muscular guy with naked torso pulling up on horizontal bar outdoor
Young attractive Caucasian woman wearing bright sport clothes, tight pants and white earphones has an abdominal training at outdoor fitness ground. Summer morning, healthy lifestyle, copy space.
girl walks in a red dress. flexible and beautiful dancer. fell asleep in the forest. lies on the geometric design. high voltage tower
Young man doing exercises on the uneven bars in the stadium, athlete, outdoor training in the city
Attractive man doing sport on the beach showing his muscles
Young caucasian woman workouts on the park sports ground. The girl does abdominal excersise, in black and lilac sportswear. White earphones, protective gloves. Outdoor morning training. Copy space.
Man training. Guy in a sports shorts. Male in a summer park

See more

1429225169

See more

1429225169

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127609329

Item ID: 2127609329

Side view of caucasian male athlete with bare torso doing abdominal exercises on sports ground. Muscular bodybuilder having active workout on fresh air. Regular training to stay fit.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7679 × 5122 pixels • 25.6 × 17.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serhii Bobyk

Serhii Bobyk