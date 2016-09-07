Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Side view of Carolina Wren (Thryothorus ludovicianus berlandieri) perched on tree branch against blue sky. This is the official state bird of South Carolina, also found in south Texas.
Edit
Pigeons
Bird, Madeira island, Portugal
Rufous Treecreeper (Climacteris rufus) perched on a branch.
Three sparrows perched on a rock, against blue sea
Tufted Titmouse carying seed in beak
Gray and white bird on tree trunk
lesser grey shrike feeding on a locus

See more

1676983054

See more

1676983054

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139704365

Item ID: 2139704365

Side view of Carolina Wren (Thryothorus ludovicianus berlandieri) perched on tree branch against blue sky. This is the official state bird of South Carolina, also found in south Texas.

Formats

  • 5828 × 3887 pixels • 19.4 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Moab Republic

Moab Republic