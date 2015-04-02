Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Side view of black lady enjoying morning coffee and checking emails on laptop, cafe interior, empty space
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5349 × 3559 pixels • 17.8 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG