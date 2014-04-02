Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Side of Antarctic iceberg in the Southern Ocean on a nearly flat sea covered by ice floes. A darker iceberg is visible in the background. Picture was taken during a 3-month expedition.

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

3402276

Stock Photo ID: 3402276

Side of Antarctic iceberg in the Southern Ocean on a nearly flat sea covered by ice floes. A darker iceberg is visible in the background. Picture was taken during a 3-month expedition.

Photo Formats

  • 3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

A

Armin Rose