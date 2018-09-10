Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Sick sad Indian man holding capsule pills having headache sitting at home, selective focus on hand. Medicine, health care, treatment concept
Relaxed woman listening to music by window at home
Portrait of pretty mixed race teen girl putting on earphones, sitting on the couch and using mobile phone while spending time at home
A man stressed from an epidemic covid-19 and stress from work
Wearing clear glasses. Tired curly woman being freelancer and spending time with laptop on bedroom floor
Smiling brunette relaxing on couch reading book
Depressed Sad Young Girl With Headache Sitting At Home
Woman at home relaxing morning window interior

See more

1694931817

See more

1694931817

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127902141

Item ID: 2127902141

Sick sad Indian man holding capsule pills having headache sitting at home, selective focus on hand. Medicine, health care, treatment concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aruta Images

Aruta Images