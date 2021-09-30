Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101959409
Shwenandaw Monastery is a historic Buddhist monastery located near Mandalay Hill, Mandalay Region, Myanmar
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientantiquearcheologyarchitectureartasiaasianattractionbeautifulbuddhabuddhismbuddhistbuildingburmaburmesecloseupculturedecorationdestinationdetailentrancefamousgoldenheritagehillhistorichistorylandmarkmandalaymaterialmonasterymyanmaroldpagodapalaceplacereliefreligionreligiousroyalsculpturestupateak woodtempletourismtraditionaltravelwoodwood cravingwooden
Categories: The Arts, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist