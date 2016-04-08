Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Showing off an attractive and smiling brunette woman planting spring bulbs in a wellingotn boot planter.
A cheerful girl smiles among a blooming hawthorn bush against the background of a blue historic house.
Two beautiful young women with autumn leaves in park
A beautiful girl is sitting near the grapes. The harvest of grapes. Wild grapes.
Beautiful portrait of a young woman in autumn bushes.
Beautiful portrait of a young woman in autumn bushes.
Woman holding autumn leaves in the park.
a girl near a greenhouse with apples

See more

1179327079

See more

1179327079

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125922762

Item ID: 2125922762

Showing off an attractive and smiling brunette woman planting spring bulbs in a wellingotn boot planter.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3712 × 5568 pixels • 12.4 × 18.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Peter is Shaw 1991

Peter is Shaw 1991