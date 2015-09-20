Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
It should be illegal to cover up those abs. Cropped shot of a muscular young man posing in studio.
young fashion man with t-shirt pulled over his neck revealing defined muscles while looking into the camera. on light gray background
Nude man on a light background sexy appearance brunet black pants
portrait of young boy on white background, sexy, back while you take off your shirt
young fashion man with t-shirt pulled over his neck and jeans pulled down with thumb is looking at the camera with a thumb on his lip . on light gray background
Handsome young man taking off grey t-shirt
young fashion man with t-shirt pulled over his neck revealing nice musculature while looking down, away from the camera. on light gray background
Young fighter posing isolated in light gray with a rope

See more

146986865

See more

146986865

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137211851

Item ID: 2137211851

It should be illegal to cover up those abs. Cropped shot of a muscular young man posing in studio.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3746 × 5618 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A