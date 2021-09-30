Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081492731
A shot on the move from the driver window of an electric car with snow-covered alps mountains. Cold cloudy autumn day. POV first person view shot on a asphalted mountain road. Selective focus.
Italy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventurealonealpsasphaltautoautomobileautomotiveautumnbatterycarcloudscloudycoldcoloursdriveecologyelectricelectric poleelectric vehicleemissionsenvironmentaleuropeevfirst personforestfrostguard railiceinsideinteriorjourneylandscapemountain roadnaturenobodyon the movepoint of viewpovroadroad signrocksshotsilencesnow-covered mountaintraveltreestripviewwindshieldwinter
Categories: Transportation, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist