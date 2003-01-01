Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A shot from the excavation site in Karahan Tepe archeological area. Several megaliths, broken pieces of these pillars, and the panoramic view of the gathering area and sky can be seen on the image.
Formats
12320 × 7432 pixels • 41.1 × 24.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 603 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 302 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG