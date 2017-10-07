Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Shooting from a drone. Two blue tennis courts with white markings on a green background. Sports, training, fitness, competition, healthy lifestyle, recreation, relaxation. There is no one in the photo
Formats
8000 × 6000 pixels • 26.7 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG