Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Shooting from a drone. Two blue tennis courts with white markings on a green background. Sports, training, fitness, competition, healthy lifestyle, recreation, relaxation. There is no one in the photo
Tennis courts backround with exact proportions. Top view.
Tennis club courts, birds eye view
Tennis courts backround with exact proportions. Top view. Vector illustration.
tennis field court on white backgroung 3d rendering
Three designs of tennis court illustration
four tennis courts
Vector tennis courts in various colours

See more

1380844076

See more

1380844076

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129206775

Item ID: 2129206775

Shooting from a drone. Two blue tennis courts with white markings on a green background. Sports, training, fitness, competition, healthy lifestyle, recreation, relaxation. There is no one in the photo

Formats

  • 8000 × 6000 pixels • 26.7 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anton27

Anton27