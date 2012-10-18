Images

Image
Shocked female entrepreneur peeking from behind documents, posing over light grey studio background. Surprised secretary in eyeglasses looking through contract agreement
Businesswoman covering her mouth with tablet computer and looking away isolated on a white background
Business woman holding empty card
Attractive woman holding paper blank in her hands. Portrait of emotional young woman showing surprised and happy emotions
portrait of a girl with a piece of paper on a white background
Studio shot of timid funny woman with messy hair in glasses, covering half of face with digital tablet, finishing read interesting book, being touched and shocked with terrifying final
business woman with big eyes holding documents on a black background portrait
Nice pretty blonde female hides her face behind white banner blank white sheet mockup for copy space

2126238929

Item ID: 2126238929

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4276 pixels • 20.2 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 707 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 354 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Prostock-studio

Prostock-studio