Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Shkmeruli is a traditional Georgian dish made with fried chicken slowly simmered in a flavorful mixture of milk and garlic closeup in the clay pot on the table. Horizontal top view from above
Homemade dumplings with fried onion and sour cream
fried shrimps with garlic and lemon
Thai Rice Noodles with Curry chicken.
Fried stir spicy sea food in hot pan
garlic prawns in a blue bowl
lunch box with steamed meat dumpling
Close up mixed seafood sizzling with prawn, calamari, octopus and fish isolated on white background.

See more

1492988153

See more

1492988153

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128666124

Item ID: 2128666124

Shkmeruli is a traditional Georgian dish made with fried chicken slowly simmered in a flavorful mixture of milk and garlic closeup in the clay pot on the table. Horizontal top view from above

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

AS Food studio

AS Food studio