Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
SHIZUOKA, JAPAN - AUGUST 28: Japanese Self Defense Force Mitsubishi Type 89 Infantry Fighting Vehicles during the Fire Power display near Mount Fuji August 28 2010 in Shizuoka, Japan.
Photo Formats
3560 × 2373 pixels • 11.9 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.