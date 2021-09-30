Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090279749
Shiny artificial Christmas trees stand in a row on an ogange background, the concept of the New Year and Christmas.
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
202220232024abstractartificialbackgroundcardchristmaschristmas treecollectioncoloreddecemberdecorationdesigndiyearthyelegantfestivefirformgreenhandmadehappyholidayillustrationisolatedlow-keyminimalismmodernnaturalnaturenewnew yearnordicorange backgroundorganic designornamentpinerowseasonseasonalshapesymboltreetreeswhitewinterwoodenyear
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist