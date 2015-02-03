Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Shine Muscat in Korea started to become popular around 2019. Sweeter than ordinary grapes, larger and seedless, they began to become more and more famous.
