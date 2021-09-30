Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099366671
Shepherd dog near his mistress during a walk in the park, a woman holding a plastic ball for dog training
M
By MVolodymyr
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activeadorableanimalballbeautifulbreedbrowncaninecutedogdog breed shepherddog ownerdoggydomesticearsfacefriendfriendshipfurgermangrasshandsomehappyhunterhuntingleashlookinglovemammalmannatureoutdooroutdoorsoutsideownerparkpedigreepetportraitpuppypurebredshepherdsmallsummersunnytogethertrainingwalkyoung
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, People
Similar images
More from this artist