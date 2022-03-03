Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Shenzhen, Guangdong, China - 3 Mar 2022: Having a tube in hand to take COVID test. All residents are required to take COVID test everyday due to Covid-19 virus spread in the town.
Syringes for liquid drugs to treat disease.
Positive coronavirus blood test concept. Analyzing blood sample in test tube for coronavirus test in doctor hand. Tube for blood for 2019-nCoV or COVID-19 test. Coronavirus blood analysis concept
with medicine syringe
handmade paper, the process of making flowers
Covid 19 pandemic of the masks
Doctor filling syringe with chickenpox vaccine indoors, closeup. Varicella virus prevention

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131579739

Item ID: 2131579739

Shenzhen, Guangdong, China - 3 Mar 2022: Having a tube in hand to take COVID test. All residents are required to take COVID test everyday due to Covid-19 virus spread in the town.

Important information

Formats

  • 5817 × 4160 pixels • 19.4 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 715 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 358 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tao Jiang

Tao Jiang