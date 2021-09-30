Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097621535
Shelduck resting on one leg at a rock at the sea beach
T
By TTphoto
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animal themesbeachbeautifulbirdbouldercalmclose upcoastcolorfulcommon shelduckcopy spacedayduckfeatheridylliclandscapenaturalnatureno peopleone legoutdoorsperchedplumagepondrockrocksrockyscenesceneryscenicsseashoreshelduckshoresittingstillnesssummersunlightsunnysunshinetadorna tadornatranquiltranquilitytwowaterwater birdwaters edgewet areawildwildernesswildlife
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist