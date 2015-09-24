Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Sheer cliff of an abandoned mine equipped with a platform for rope jumping or bungee jumping into the abyss to Tuim sinkhole in Republic of Khakassia, Russia.
Formats
3250 × 4875 pixels • 10.8 × 16.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG