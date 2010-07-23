Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
She loves university life. Portrait of a beautiful young college student standing with her friends.
Attractive woman business leader smiling looking at camera headshot portrait, beautiful elegant businesswoman, successful professional female boss or company executive manager coach posing in office
Portrait of successful businesswoman holding digital tablet
Education concept - Smiling young woman student with folders and a backpack and a book in her hand with a group of friends standing in the back.
successful young business woman
Fit three sport women standing in gym hall, Woman standing in front of sport people at gym
Attractive office worker standing
Portrait of smiling afro-american office worker sitting in offfice

See more

487573381

See more

487573381

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137904989

Item ID: 2137904989

She loves university life. Portrait of a beautiful young college student standing with her friends.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4728 pixels • 24.5 × 15.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 642 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 321 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A