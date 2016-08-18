Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
She enjoys healthy outdoor activities - Cycling. Smiling senior woman standing on a country lane with her bicycle.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4892 × 3744 pixels • 16.3 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 765 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 383 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG