Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Shawarma in bright yellow, red, green lavash with vegetables and meat on a textured blue wooden table. Cut. Nearby ingredients: bell pepper, onion, garlic, parsley, herbs.
Fresh organic vegetables on wood background for cooking salad. Diet and healthy food. Fall harvest cornucopia in autumn season.
One pepper on plate, meal for people on a diet. Low calories day meal. Food for vegetarians, prepared for cooking.
Onion cut, parsley green, bell pepper, red and green, chili, hot pepper, squash, tomatoes, fresh vegetables on a wooden Board.Beautiful tasty homemade farm food.
Vegetables as frame on wooden table board
Fresh fruit and vegetable background
Healthy fruits and vegetables on wooden board with copyspace
Still life on wooden background: tomatoes, black bread, garlic, fennel, bayberry pepper

See more

474233131

See more

474233131

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124264269

Item ID: 2124264269

Shawarma in bright yellow, red, green lavash with vegetables and meat on a textured blue wooden table. Cut. Nearby ingredients: bell pepper, onion, garlic, parsley, herbs.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katerina Kodyakova

Katerina Kodyakova