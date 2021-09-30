Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095542847
Sharp-shinned Hawk watches over a bird feeder hoping for an easy meal. These small, beautiful raptors are only 11-12 inches tall. They often dodge in and out of trees pursuing their prey.
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
