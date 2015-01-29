Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Sharp-shinned hawk is small hawk with relatively short rounded wings. Adults are gray above with pale orange barring below; immatures are browner and streaky. Very similar to Cooper's Hawk
Formats
3005 × 3712 pixels • 10 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
810 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
405 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG