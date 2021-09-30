Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095542853
Sharp-shinned Hawk perching on a branch and watching for potential prey. These small but powerful raptors are built so they can dodge in and out of trees pursuing their prey.
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
