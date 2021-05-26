Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095487164
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt - may 26, 2021 : Street cafe Farsha with original design and colorful lighting with decorative lamps in arabic style at night, Hadaba area near Red Sea, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
Sharm El-Sheikh, Qesm Sharm Ash Sheikh, South Sinai Governorate, Egypt
O
By OlegD
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africaantiquesarabarabicarchitectureasiabeachcafecitycoastculturedecordecorationdesignegyptentertainmentexteriorfarshahadabaholidayilluminatedinteriorlamplandmarkleisurelifestylelightloungeluxurymountainnightoldornamentoutdoorsred searelaxresortrestaurantsharm el sheikhshorestreetstylesummertourismtouristtraveltropicalvacationvintage
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist