Image
Sharing experience and expertise for an excellent brainstorming session. Shot of colleagues having a brainstorming session with sticky notes at work.
caucasian yoga team celebration the winning trophy recieve from yoga competition championship
Athlete Couple Concept : Fun, cheerful, funny, relaxing, lover's, teasing, using fleas during exercise for health in the city.
Group of three female athletes give each other high five after a good training session in the studio. Attractive sporty fitness girl smiling indoor.
Three young sporty women make selfie on a phone. Fitness, sport, friendship and lifestyle concept.
Asian strong children on Abstract blurred photo of fitness gym background.
caucasian yoga team celebration the winning trophy recieve from yoga competition championship
Young woman and young man standing yoga on the yoga mat in exercise room with copy space. Young couples with exercise by doing yoga together in indoor. Concept of exercise with yoga.

1714533490

1714533490

2129942912

Item ID: 2129942912

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A