Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085218734
Shallow depth of field. Photo is blurred. Cracked concrete. Cracks in concrete are caused by internal tensile stresses caused by external forces, volume changes and creep.
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagedancientarchitectureartbackgroundblackbrokenbuildingcementcloseupconcreteconstructioncrackeddamageddarkdesigndetaildirtyearthquakeeffectexteriorfissurefloorfracturedgraygreygrungeinteriormaterialobsoleteoldpatternplasterroadroughscratchedseparationsolidstonestructurestuccosurfacetextureurbanvintagewallwallpaperweatheredwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist