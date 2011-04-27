Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
shadowy road under the trees on a dutch sleeping dike, an old former sea defense, now at rest in the landscape, but still on duty when the present seawall defence breaks
Photo Formats
2949 × 1911 pixels • 9.8 × 6.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 648 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 324 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.