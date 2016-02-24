Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Shadow of male hand, aggressor, rapist, intruder, criminal, falling on the windshield of a car with a female driver sitting inside, stopping in the forest for snacking. Concept of dangers on road.
Portrait of young schoolboy in protective medical mask. Protection against influenza and the viral ncov epidemic, pandemic, quarantine at school concept image.
knife home burglary theft is breaking into a condominium
knife home burglary theft is breaking into a condominium
Portrait of young muslim woman scottish shirt lift hand take cloth off the face with the black hijab.in autumn season background.
A young man in a black face mask is using a laptop and phone while working at home. Concept of remote work, distance communication and lifestyle in a pandemic
sad Christmas home alone during covid19 - young beautiful and depressed Asian Korean woman in Santa Claus hat and face mask looking melancholic and unhappy feeling lonely
Covid-19 female doctor with respirator and shield indoor portrait with a view of Paris

See more

1814582078

See more

1814582078

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124611144

Item ID: 2124611144

Shadow of male hand, aggressor, rapist, intruder, criminal, falling on the windshield of a car with a female driver sitting inside, stopping in the forest for snacking. Concept of dangers on road.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Taras Grebinets

Taras Grebinets