Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Sexy brunette woman pink face makeup posing attractive look selfie isolated background unaltered
portrait of beautiful woman with sunglasses with yellow glass,, pink background
beautiful stylish girls in sunglasses looking at camera and posing with limelight on background
Young beautiful woman with blue fashion hair wearing casual glasses over yellow background with angry face, negative sign showing dislike with thumbs down, rejection concept
teenage girl in shades with expression of surprise
on a woman's head swimming glasses on a black background portrait, sport
Young Asian woman with binoculars on pink background
Beautiful middle eastern woman holding different glasses looking at the camera blowing a kiss being lovely and sexy. love expression.

See more

1912384033

See more

1912384033

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123747777

Item ID: 2123747777

Sexy brunette woman pink face makeup posing attractive look selfie isolated background unaltered

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Stocksy Studio

Stocksy Studio