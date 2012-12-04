Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Sewing. Recycling Made by hand from home.sewing machine and the project quarantine, lockdown.Hobby,meditation,zero waste,recycling.Girl sews clothes home on sewing machine, ecology,sewing backround
Edit
Anti-cellulite massage procedure with modern LPG technology in the massage room. A young woman lies in a special white suit on the massage table for anti-cellulite massage. Side view.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141874447

Item ID: 2141874447

Sewing. Recycling Made by hand from home.sewing machine and the project quarantine, lockdown.Hobby,meditation,zero waste,recycling.Girl sews clothes home on sewing machine, ecology,sewing backround

Formats

  • 4160 × 6240 pixels • 13.9 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Shyntartanya

Shyntartanya