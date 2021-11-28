Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Seville, Spain - November 28 2021: Tourists and local Spaniards enjoy an autumn day walking and riding in horse carriages at Parque de Maria Luisa near Plaza Espana.
Formats
5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG