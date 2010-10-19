Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Several huge construction machines of yellow color standing in row on concrete floor of basement, warehouse or workshop
Moscow, Russia - May, 3, 2017: Repetition of military parade in Moscow, Russia
Tank caterpillar band, closeup of photo
KYIV, UKRAINE - August 24, 2018: Military armored vehicles, tanks, howitzers of the Ukrainian army participate in the military parade in the center of Kiev in honor of the Independence Day of Ukraine.
Vancouver, America - August 18, 2019: An old Ford car at Vancouver, Vancouver, America
MOSCOW - MAY 6: SU-100, Dress rehearsal of Military Parade on 65th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War on May 6, 2010 on Red Square in Moscow, Russia
NIEPOLOMICE, POLAND - OCTOBER 04, 2007, Opening ceremony at MAN TRUCKS factory o/p factory
Pavement truck laying fresh asphalt during road construction

See more

454034611

See more

454034611

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133150175

Item ID: 2133150175

Several huge construction machines of yellow color standing in row on concrete floor of basement, warehouse or workshop

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5504 × 8256 pixels • 18.3 × 27.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster