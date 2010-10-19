Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Several huge construction machines of yellow color standing in row on concrete floor of basement, warehouse or workshop
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5504 × 8256 pixels • 18.3 × 27.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG