Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103472496
Set of an wooden rosary isolated on white background.
V
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeadbeliefbelievebrowncatholiccatholicismchristchristianchristianitychurchcloseupcrosscrucifixculturefaithgodholyholy land israelhopeisolatedisraeljerusalemjesusmacromeditatemeditationnecklaceobjectolive treeolive woodorthodoxpeacefulprayprayerreligionreligiousrosaryrosary beadsspiritspiritualspiritualitysymbolsymbolictraditionalwhitewhite backgroundwooden
Categories: Religion, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist