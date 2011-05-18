Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Set of white velvet girly Scrunchies on craft. Luxury Hairdressing tools and accessories. Hair Scrunchies, Elastic HairBands, Kids Girl Scrunchie Hairband
Formats
5236 × 3492 pixels • 17.5 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG