Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Set of peeling paint textures. Old concrete walls with cracked flaking paint. Weathered rough painted surfaces with patterns of cracks and peeling. Collection of grunge backgrounds for design.
Set of peeling paint textures. Old concrete walls with cracked flaking paint. Weathered rough painted surfaces with patterns of cracks and peeling. Collection of grunge backgrounds for design.
Set of peeling paint textures. Old concrete walls with cracked flaking paint. Weathered rough painted surfaces with patterns of cracks and peeling. Collection of grunge backgrounds for design.
Set of peeling paint textures. Old concrete walls with cracked flaking paint. Weathered rough painted surfaces with patterns of cracks and peeling. Collection of grunge backgrounds for design.
Set of peeling paint textures. Old concrete walls with cracked flaking paint. Weathered rough painted surfaces with patterns of cracks and peeling. Collection of grunge backgrounds for design.
Set of peeling paint textures. Old concrete walls with cracked flaking paint. Weathered rough painted surfaces with patterns of cracks and peeling. Collection of grunge backgrounds for design.
Set of peeling paint textures. Old concrete walls with cracked flaking paint. Weathered rough painted surfaces with patterns of cracks and peeling. Collection of grunge backgrounds for design.
Set of peeling paint textures. Old concrete walls with cracked flaking paint. Weathered rough painted surfaces with patterns of cracks and peeling. Collection of grunge backgrounds for design.

See more

1865438395

See more

1865438395

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137412567

Item ID: 2137412567

Set of peeling paint textures. Old concrete walls with cracked flaking paint. Weathered rough painted surfaces with patterns of cracks and peeling. Collection of grunge backgrounds for design.

Formats

  • 6200 × 6200 pixels • 20.7 × 20.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrei Stepanov

Andrei Stepanov