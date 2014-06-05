Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
A set of four vintage picture corners. Adapted from the pattern on the handle of a Georgian silver spoon. This spoon was made in London, England in 1829.
Photo Formats
4700 × 3525 pixels • 15.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.