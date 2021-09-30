Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083656496
A set of colorful marshmallows on a stick on a pastel background. The idea of a festive sweetness.
V
By VLADIMIR VK
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbluecaloriescandychewycloseupcolorcolorfulconfectionconfectionerycookeddecorationdeliciousdesigndesserteatfatflat layflowerfluffyfoodfunheapholidayideaindulgencemarshmallowmarshmallowsminipastelpatternpilepinkroastshapesnacksoftstickstickysugarsugarysweettastytexturetexturedtreatunhealthywhiteyummy
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist