Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Set of baked gunkan on ceramic plate in minimal style. Hot gunkan sushi assorted with fish, crab, eel, tuna, shrimp and sea scallop. Simple sushi set on white background with hard shadows
Formats
5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG