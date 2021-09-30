Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088468583
Serviceman polishing car body with machine in a workshop.
UKRAINE
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autoauto repair shopautomobilecarcar washcarecleancleanercleaningfinishgaragehuman handindoorjobland vehicleluxurymachinemachinerymanmanualmechanicmechanicaloccupationone personpaintpolishpolishingprofessionprofessionalrepairingrestorerestoringscratchedserviceshinystationtechnologytransportationvarnishvehiclewashwashingwaxingworkwork toolworkerworkingworkshop
Categories: Transportation, People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist