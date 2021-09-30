Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094081523
Serval Cat - a very elusive and rather shy cat, rarely seen. A very good hunter, feeds mainly on mice, birds and other small mammals. Will sometimes feed on frogs and other amphibians.
Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
