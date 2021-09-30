Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096804521
Serval cat (Leptailurus serval) in Zoo Rabat, Morocco. They Serval is a spotted wild cat native to Africa.
Rabat, Morocco
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
