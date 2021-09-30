Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095498108
Serious man in glasses and comfortable fingerless compression hand gloves for easing arthritis pain sitting at desk, using computer, typing on keyboard, holding pen and taking study notes on paper
MOLDOVA
S
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accidentachearthriticarthritisbodybonechroniccompressioncomputerdiseasefingerglovehandhealthhurtinflammationinjuredinjuryjointlaptopmalemanmedicalnotebookosteoarthritispainpcproblempsoriaticrecoveryreliefrheumaticrheumatismrheumatoidsicksoretendonitistherapytraumatreatmenttroubleusingwearworkwristwriteyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist