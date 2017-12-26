Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Serious male trader speaking with colleague during video call on computer at home. Business chart of stock market on computer monitor online. Job cooperation and teamwork. Freelance and remote work
Shot of a smiling young woman drinking coffee late at night.
Young man checking smartphone when working on business project from home
Senior man at home in front of laptop computer working. Freelancer, on line worker
Freelance developer and designer working at home, man using desktop computer.
Focused entrepreneur checking business reports trying to finish a deadline. Businesswoman looking at statistics on laptpop screen sitting at her workplace doing overtime.
Woman working write on paper sitting outdoor near pc
Old woman on computer at home, wtih green screen, your text there, free space

See more

581909809

See more

581909809

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125050386

Item ID: 2125050386

Serious male trader speaking with colleague during video call on computer at home. Business chart of stock market on computer monitor online. Job cooperation and teamwork. Freelance and remote work

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7086 × 4729 pixels • 23.6 × 15.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

BAZA Production