Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099585785
Serious fashionable woman in stylish pink jacket poses for making selfie looks attentively at smartphone camera stands outdoors against blurred background. People technology urban lifestyle.
W
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultattentiveattractivebackgroundbeautifulblurredbrunettecasualcellularcitycityscapeclickingclothesconfidentearringsfemalehairdohairstyleholdinghorizontaljacketlifestylemodelmodernoneoutdooroutdoorsoutfitpersonphonephotophotographypicturepinkportraitposingprettyselfieshotsmartphonestreettakingtechnologytowntravelurbanwomanyoungyouth
Categories: People, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist