Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091423607
Serious concentrated Caucasian girl wearing floral dress isolated over blue background keeps fingers on temples, tries to ease tension, gather with thoughts and remember important information for exam
Madrid, Spain
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
acheanxietyblondecaucasiaclosedconcentratedconcentrationdepresseddepressiondispleaseddresseuropeanfacefemalefloralfrustrategenerategirlheadheadachehealthhispanichumanillnessmigrainepainpainfulpensivepeopleposingproblemsadsexyshadesstressstressedstudiosummertattoo girltattooedtempletemplesthinktiredtroubleunhappinessunhappyupsetwomanworried
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist